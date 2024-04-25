Help students with special needs reach their full potential

MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes- Alleyne. - File photo

AS the world observes Autism Acceptance Month this April, there are critical considerations that we here in Trinidad and Tobago must seriously address.

At the centre of this year’s theme, “Moving from Surviving to Thriving”, is the development of an inclusive and accessible education sector.

Unfortunately, the widening gaps in our education sector under the present administration - from infrastructure mismanagement to poor resource allocation - have resulted in increased challenges faced by students, especially those with special needs.

In 2022 during my motion addressing the increasing and unacceptable levels of disparity in equitable access to education, I raised the shocking statistic that almost 60 per cent of our children identified with special needs are unable to find a place in schools - whether government-run/assisted or private schools. Sadly, this problem remains unresolved today.

In reality, the actual percentage of children with both physical and developmental challenges who are unable to receive quality care and education is significantly higher as many go undiagnosed and are kept out of the system as a result of familial financial constraints.

So, how can we discuss equity for these students when they are still left out of the education system and struggling for equality? More importantly, how do we as a nation create pathways for persons with special needs to lead full and productive lives?

As a priority, we have to get policy off of paper and into practice. Policy implementation must also be accompanied by rigorous monitoring, evaluation and adjustment where required.

Over the years I have advocated for prudent use of budgetary allocations to address specific concerns. This can look like expanding the number of educators trained to assist students with special needs to achieve their full potential.

Additionally, investing in the improvement of physical spaces, school structures, the adoption of education delivery methods and technology-based strategies would go a long way.

Government support for organisations working diligently to bridge the gap should also be bolstered together with improved access to employment opportunities.

Despite the present People's National Movement administration claiming a lack of resources, we have seen time and time again that government mismanagement, poor policy implementation and the absence of political will are really to blame.

Indeed, every citizen has a role to play in nation-building and it is the responsibility of our leaders to ensure that we each have a dignified space to participate in national development to the best of our ability.

ANITA HAYNES-ALLEYNE

Member of Parliament for Tabaquite