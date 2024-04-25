Gaza should be everybody's concern

Concerned Muslims of TT gather at the Queen's Park Savannah, opposite the US Embassy, for a demonstration to highlight the plight of Palestine citizens on February 17. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Following the October 7 attack by Hamas and the kidnapping of Israeli citizens, the Government of Israel adopted a scorched earth approach on Gaza and the West Bank.

Under this scorched earth approach, Israel has launched devastating attacks, which to date have killed over 34,000 people mainly women and children.

Israel has also systematically sought to destroy all infrastructure including hospitals, homes, churches, government buildings, refugee camps and other buildings. In addition to the wanton killing and destruction, the civilian population has been denied access to food and other basic necessities creating, in the view of many, a genocidal situation. It is this scorched earth approach that the international community has called out and the UN has stated is in contravention of international law.

A recent article in the Newsday of April 23, 2024 stated that a senior cleric in the Catholic Church has attempted to discipline a priest in Grenada for speaking against the actions of Israel and the church’s perceived silence on this matter. If true, this development is very troubling.

How can the church be silent at a time such as this when thousands have been killed and thousands more have been denied access to food and other humanitarian assistance? Recognizing the humanitarian tragedy that is unfolding, more than 150 countries in the UN General Assembly voted on December 23, 2023 for the adoption of a resolution which demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza. Even the United States, which has consistently vetoed the resolution for a ceasefire finally supported a UN Security Council call for an immediate ceasefire in March this year. Therefore, the tide is turning as countries seek to get on the right side of history.

The church is often regarded as the voice of moral authority. Therefore, all religious leaders should seek an end to this humanitarian disaster and support efforts to mobilise aid for the people of Gaza and the West Bank. For example, the Pope in his Easter message called for a ceasefire and the release of the hostages. Globally, there is a growing call among heads of state, university lecturers, actors, entertainers, university students and others for an immediate ceasefire despite the threat of intimidation by Israel and its supporters.

However, more needs to be done to bring an end to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the Gaza and the West Bank. Standing up for what is right and just is not without consequences nor is it easy. Men and women of conscience in the Caribbean and globally must continue to call for an end to this humanitarian crisis if they are to be counted on the right side of history. In taking this stance, they will bring pressure on their governments to take action to bring relief to millions of Palestinians living in the West Bank and Gaza. Equally important is the need to respect the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

C MELVILLE

via e-mail