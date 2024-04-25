Freeport man shot in head stable at hospital

San Fernando General Hospital - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A 27-year-old man who was shot in the head on April 24 in Freeport is now in stable condition at hospital.

On April 25, the police said Ayiende Antoine had had emergency surgery and was no longer in critical condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The police said the unemployed man was at his home at Eden Gardens in Calcutta No 2. Shortly after 3 pm on April 24, four gunmen accosted him and they struggled. One shot him in the head.

The men stole an undisclosed amount of money and jewellery and then left.

Antoine was taken to hospital and Central Division police were called.

The police said a bullet entered and exited his head.

The police do not have a motive and no one has been arrested.

PC Dickson is investigating.