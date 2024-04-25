2 plead guilty to separate murders while drunk

Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds -

TWO men have pleaded guilty to separate killings while under the influence of alcohol in 2016.

Both men appeared virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on April 14, when she accepted the plea-deal agreements they entered into with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Pooran "Pradeep" Lall and Amit Laurence Ramjitsingh were charged with murder but were allowed to plead guilty to a lesser offence of manslaughter based on provocation.

Lall was accused of murdering 33-year-old Kevin Joseph of Green Street, Tunapuna, on April 24, 2016.

Prosecutor Charmaine Samuel read out the facts agreed to by the defence.

On the day of Joseph’s killing, Lall left home to go to a job site to "rub down" a wall in preparation for painting.

However, he started drinking before starting work. He was seen drinking and dancing outside a wedding at Pasea Extension Road in Tunapuna and had an argument with Joseph, who was also drinking and dancing outside the wedding.

Lall stabbed Joseph once in the chest.

"After stabbing the deceased, (Lall) continued to wine as the deceased stumbled away," Samuel said.

Lall then dropped the knife and a screwdriver in a drain and ran off.

Samuel said hours later, Lall went to the home of a friend and confessed to stabbing Joseph, whom he knew from the Tunapuna market.

"He said he was going to kill himself."

Lall initially confessed when he was arrested but during an interview with investigators, he denied killing Joseph.

His attorneys, public defenders Darryl Douglas and Kameika Peters, urged the judge to consider Lall’s remorse.

"He has expressed a kind of remorse that is uncommon. A lot of prisoners may find religion in prison. Many may talk the talk but not walk the walk. He is not one of them," Douglas said.

The judge is expected to sentence Lall on Monday.

In the other case, Ramjitsingh was accused of murdering his wife's uncle Mookaram Khanhai on May 22, 2016, at Navet Village, Mayaro.

A neighbour heard the men arguing and saw Ramjitsingh walking away from Khanhai's home.

Khanhai's body was found shortly after. An autopsy showed he died of multiple chop wounds to the head.

Ramjitsingh initially confessed to killing Khanhai when he was arrested. In a police statement, he said he and Khanhai had had a long-standing feud over land.

He also admitted he drank several beers before going to Khanhai’s home to ask him to help his family get an electricity connection. He said Khanhai refused and cursed him.

Ramjitsingh claimed he "blacked out" and it was only when he regained consciousness that he realised he had killed his wife’s uncle.

He returned home and confessed to his wife and children.

"He told the children he did something wrong, but he was trying to help them get electricity," Samuel said while reading out the agreed facts of the case.

She also read from victim-impact statements given by Khanhai’s family.

A brother said they had a close relationship, as Khanhai helped raise him after their parents died. Another said they were not close, so his brother's death did not affect him too much.

Ramjitsingh is expected to be sentenced on May 28.

Ramjitsingh was represented by Stephen Wilson and Michael Modeste of the PDD.