Will babies' death be Paria all over again?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Will we see the same route or outcome with the deaths of these 12 babies at the neonatcal intensive care unit of the general hospital – allegedly due to bacterial infections – as that of the tragic death of the four divers?

It has been more than two years since the Paria diving tragedy where four divers drowned. A commission of enquiry was held, at great expense to taxpayers, the enquiry's report was submitted clearly stating who was responsible and what is required to minimise or prevent a reoccurrence. To date, the victims' families, including children, remain out in the proverbial cold, even after a sit-down with the country's Prime Minister.

Is the report gathering dust or being used to prevent a door from slamming in the breeze? The public has not heard what is taking place while the family members continue to struggle to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, it's business as usual among those who were in charge of Paria at the time of the tragedy. And now the latest national tragedy which unfolded and continues to unfold, in our public health care system.

I wonder if the parents of these 12 babies will ever be treated fairly or get any form of justice and closure for their unimaginable loss, given what has and is taking place in our wonderful twin-island nation, when it comes to accountability and justice.

I have absolutely no confidence in the systems in place to investigate these 12 deaths. Promises are just words anyone can say, especially when it is expedient to them.

Something tells me that these parents could end up in the same boat as those who lost loved ones in the Paria diving tragedy.

We have become professional “sorry” tellers, it is the password to fulfilling a role, and it ends there.

I do hope, by the grace of God, that these parents as well as the Paria divers do get justice and fair treatment by the relevant authorities.

A GOPEESINGH

San Juan