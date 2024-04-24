What news on CAL's 2016 financials?

A Caribbean Airlines aircraft at the Piarco International Airport. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: I am a taxpayer and this automatically makes me a shareholder in Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL).

The Finance Minister may not agree, but too bad for him!

In August 2023, CAL CEO Garvin Medera said that "CAL would produce audited statements in early 2024." We are into the second quarter of 2024 and all we have heard since then from Mr Medera is crickets. Not a word.

The last audited accounts for CAL was for the year 2015 and it was seriously "qualified" by their external auditors. Those accounts were signed off five years after the fact, in February 2020.

Can Mr Madera or CAL's chairman S Ronnie Mohmmed please tell the public, ie shareholders, when the 2016 audited accounts will be ready? Home Mortgage Bank has already published its year-ended December 31, 2023 audited financials.

What is going on with our state airline?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope