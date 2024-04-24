Ustopia at The Art Gallery

Patience by Yahyahart. -

THE ART GALLERY launches its latest exhibition, Ustopia, on April 25, at Hibiscus Drive, Lowlands, Tobago, from 5 pm.

It is expected to run until May 13.

The gallery’s founder Martin Superville said the term was conceptualised by Margaret Atwood, a Canadian poet, novelist, teacher, essayist and literary critic.

“She said the term is a combination of the words utopia and dystopia. Utopia refers to a perfect society while dystopia is its opposite. She said in her view, each contains a latent version of the other,” Superville told Newsday.

Atwood, he said, believes that apart from being “a mapped location, Ustopia is also a state of mind, as is every place in literature of whatever kind.”

Since its inception some 29 years ago, the gallery has hosted several exhibitions, featuring the work of many of Trinidad and Tobago’s artists.

Its latest exhibition will showcase the talents of Superville’s son, Dean, Yahyahart, Chantal Quamina, Alicia Achong and Shonari Richardson.

The line-up includes emerging artists Joy Luk Pat, Anika Plowden, Samantha Joseph, Kibwe Loreilhe, Justyna Burkowska, Ameeta Jackree and Reanese Benjamin.

The works of several seasoned artists, Karen Sylvester, Jason Nedd, Amber Shaw, Dunieski, Elspeth Duncan and Tomley Roberts will also be on display.

The exhibition can be viewed 8 am-5 pm Monday to Friday any by appointment on weekends.

For further info call 639-0457 or 750-2323 or visit Facebook or Instagram.