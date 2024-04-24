TTPost given scooters to boost service

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo by Roger Jacob

In a bid to revitalise its operations and expand job opportunities, the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) received a significant boost through the donation of motor scooters and IT equipment.

Among the donations received were 40 handheld scanners, seven desktop computers, seven printers and 38 scooters.

On April 23, Marcus Mc Leod, TTPost's general manager of sales and marketing, underscored the importance of the occasion.

"This equipment signifies more than just new tools; it represents a renewed commitment to serve the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago with enhanced efficiency and convenience in mail and courier services."

Mc Leod pointed out the tangible benefits for the population, particularly those from vulnerable communities.

"With the introduction of these new scooters, people will be visited one to three times a week, particularly benefiting those reliant on disability grants and pensions."

Michael Seales, TTPost's chairman, highlighted the immediate deployment of the scooters and the corporation's strategic partnerships.

"This partnership came about as we are part of the Caribbean Postal Union and by extension part of the Universal Postal Service. We go to every event that they have. Through this relationship, we would have received this donation of these lovely scooters.

"We will be seeing the scooters on the road with immediate effect."

He elaborated on the job creation aspect, saying, "We started recruiting and training young persons with motorcycle licences. It’s a very good job opportunity for younger persons."

Seales also outlined TTPost's vision for the future as he emphasised the necessity for modernisation.

"Our current IT equipment is obsolete, roughly 20 years old. TTPost is entering into a digital age. We are ready to turn ourselves to the future."

Feature speaker Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales stressed, "It is deserving (sic) that the people of Trinidad and Tobago have a better postal service."