Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Liam Trepte 9th at Jamaica Cycling Classic

TT cyclist Liam Trepte, right, celebrates his stage three third place finish at the Jamaica International Cycling Classic on April 7. From left are second placed American Preston Eye and stage Colombian winner Christian Saavedra. - Photo courtesy TTCF

TRINIDAD and Tobago cyclists Liam Trepte and Enrique DeComarmond placed ninth and 11th respectively after completing the three-stage Jamaica International Cycling Classic which was held from April 5-7.

Compatriots Stephan Alexander and Maurice Burnette finished 29th and 30th respectively.

After the 112.4km Rose Hall Loop opening stage, Trepte finished seventh in two hours and 00:05 seconds (2:00:05). DeComarmond was 13th (2:00.51), Alexander 20th (2:01.49) and Burnette 38th (2:02:33) among the 45 riders.

Colombian trio Zapata Paredes (1:58:06), Giraldo Ocampo and Alzate Vargas completed the top three respectively.

In stage two alongside Discovery Bay, DeComarmond was best of the four TT’s cyclists with a 13th place result over the 113.7km course. Trepte was 14th, Burnette 33rd and Alexander 36th.

The third and final stage – 87.2km Two Loops of Duncan – saw Trepte pedal to an impressive third place finish. De Comarmond was 14th, Alexander 18th and Burnette 30th.

In the end, Zapata won the three-stage event, followed by Vargas and American Gabriel Mendez respectively.

TT’s representatives competed against cyclists from Colombia, Barbados, USA and the host nation, among others.

TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams was part of the panel of commissionaires who officiated at the event.