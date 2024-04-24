Trendsetter girls light up TTFA G League opening

Trendsetter Hawks captain Hackeemar Goodridge fires a soht toward goal in her team's G League North-East under-15 girls' opener against Eastern County at UWI, St Augustine on April 20. - Photo courtesy TTFA Media

TRENDSETTER Hawks' girls' teams starred on the opening day of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on April 20 when they registered convincing victories in their respective North-East under-13 and under-15 divisions at the University of the West Indies (UWI), St Augustine.

In the under-13 division, Trendsetter were quite ruthless against their Diamond Vale FC counterparts, as they stormed to a resounding 8-0 victory.

Sara Roopchand opened the scoring for the Hawks in only the fifth minute, while Khedira Smith netted a brace before Nikisha Hills stole the show and capped off a fine team performance with a hat-trick.

In the other North-East under-13 game, Eastern County and Legion Academy played to a 1-1 draw. Aaliya Wolfe opened the scoring for Eastern County in the 25th minute, but her strike was canceled out by a Kyra Yee Loy item.

In the North-East under-15 category, both Eastern County and Legion Academy were on the wrong end of lopsided score lines.

Again, the Trendsetter girls showed their dominance as they stormed to a 7-0 victory against Eastern County. Jayda Herbert scored three goals to lead the rampant Hawks' team, Hackeemar Goodridge netted a brace and Ahmeeda Bowman and Daniella Paul scored a goal apiece.

Pro Series also started impressively in the North-East under-15 category, as they drubbed the Legion outfit by a 6-0 margin. Khloe Kirton scored a double, while four other players scored a goal apiece.

In the South-Central under-15 category at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium training field in Marabella on April 21, Crown Trace and Cox Coaching School both registered facile wins.

Crown Trace spanked Moruga FC by a 4-0 margin, Cox Coaching School gave Southstars Sports Academy a rude awakening as they got a huge 8-0 victory. National youth player Nikita Gosine, who was last week named as one of the top five girls' players for the 2023 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) season, was in devastating form for Cox Coaching School as she netted four first-half goals en route to scoring a whopping seven goals in the game. Shemaiah Toussaint got the other goal from the penalty spot for Cox Coaching School.

In Tobago, Jewels SC got a 4-0 victory against Tobago Chicas in their under-15 clash at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, with Alliyah Baptiste and Zyesha Potts scoring two goals apiece.

This year, the G League has expanded to include two age groups as the under-14 category was the lone age group contested in the inaugural season.

The under-13 games will be played in a 7v7 hockey-sized format, while the under-15 tournament will take the shape of the regular 11v11 format.