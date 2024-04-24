Tobago Jazz promoter optimistic amid challenges, eyes strong 2025 event

Jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford -

DESPITE the lack of funding and a number of challenges, BlackTwoSugars, the Trinidad-based promotion company, is pressing ahead with the hosting of the inaugural Tobago Jazz and Music Weekend, from April 25-28, and even looking forward to next year.

Committee member Alex Alexander said the aim is to revitalise jazz in Tobago.

This event replaces the Tobago Jazz Experience, following its cancellation by the Tobago House of Assembly on March 8.

The four-day event will see musical performances from Bajan Grammy winner and saxophonist Arturo Tappin, Trinidad jazz ensemble Elan Parle, Caribbean jazz queen Vaughnette Bigford and Tobago’s Kye De Vere and Kay Alleyne.

Alexander told Newsday on Wednesday, the event is already well patronised considering the late start to promotion.

“Remember we took over this project at a late hour from the THA after they made their announcement, so given the challenges we had, sales are going well. People want to come to jazz, so we answered the call.”

He said flights to Tobago have been an issue.

"We had a little challenge with regard to Caribbean Airlines opening flights but they have agreed to open the flights. The port has also opened up sailings and we are happy because persons are feeling very confident to buy their tickets.

"In the past few days we have seen a spike in tickets because of the added trips.”

The action begins on April 25 with Jazz the Two of Us at Beverley’s Oasis, Lowlands. Then, on April 26, there will be a poolside cooler lime dubbed Come Een, at Cinro Manor Villa, Lowlands.

The weekend continues at the headline, premium-drinks-inclusive event, Beachfront Jazz, at Starfish hotel, Turtle Beach.

The jazz climaxes with Brunch on the Greens at the Fairways Restaurant & Lounge, Lowlands.

He said the Beachfront Jazzand the Come Een cooler-event are among the most anticipated by patrons.

Alexander said despite not receiving any support from the THA, he was very excited for the project. He said the jazz festival is an event the country looks forward to and he wants to see it done right.

Alexander said he is looking forward to next year being a more extravagant celebration.

“With more experience we would better understand how to scale the event based on a weekend package. What I think would happen is a lot of stakeholders would look at this year and say, 'All right, we want to sign up for next year.'

"This year our budget was what it was, but next year with more stakeholders and a bigger budget, we could get more artistes and be able to support more Tobago artistes.”

He ultimately hopes to have a festival that contributes positively to Tobago’s tourism.

He said, “What we are trying to do is bring the room rates up. There is a very low capacity for hotels right now and jazz is what the hotels look forward to boost their capacity. By next year we hope to help Tobago’s tourism.”

Newsday contacted Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort to find out if the hotel had seen a rise in bookings for the weekend.

Jason Martin, acting general manager of the hotel, said he had not seen any traction specifically for the event but he would encourage guests to patronise the Brunch on the Greens, at the Fairways Restaurant and Lounge on its Lowlands compound.

In a media release on March 8, the Tobago Festivals Commission announced the scrapping of the Tobago Jazz Experience, but said it was "excited to announce our support for private events that will be held during the traditional period for the Tobago Jazz Experience."