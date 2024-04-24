Tobago Gold heads to House of Lords

A patron gets ready to sample Tobago Gold's choclate rum cream at a recent exhibition. FILE PHOTO -

Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream has been named the official drinks sponsor for the Caribbean Council's annual reception at the House of Lords in the United Kingdom.

In a press release, Tobago Gold said this announcement adds an extra layer of allure and sophistication to an already prestigious event.

The illustrious event, set for May 1, is not just a celebration of Caribbean heritage and influence but also a beacon of networking and collaboration among key figures across various sectors.

"This year's reception promises to be particularly memorable, with the attendance of Chief Secretary of Tobago's House of Assembly Farley Augustine as a keynote speaker. His participation underscores the event's significance in fostering dialogue and partnerships that span the Caribbean, Central America and the UK, further enhancing the cultural and economic ties between these regions," the release said.

Tobago Gold, a brand revered for its luxurious chocolate rum cream, has a special connection to the Caribbean Council, having been a proud member before stepping into the spotlight as this year's exclusive rum sponsor.

"This partnership symbolises a full-circle moment for the brand, bringing its celebrated product to the esteemed attendees of the reception. We are incredibly honoured to have Tobago Gold Chocolate Rum Cream as the official drinks sponsor for our annual reception," said Maria Laino, spokesman for the Caribbean Council.

The reception, hosted in the venerable setting of the House of Lords, will welcome around 250 distinguished guests, including senior business leaders, investors, diplomats, MPs, peers and select members of the press.

This diverse assembly highlights the reception's role as a premier gathering for influential figures looking to make a positive impact on Caribbean-British relations.

"As a brand that prides itself on crafting the most uniquely profiled rum cream that captures the essence of the Caribbean, we see this as a perfect opportunity to share our passion and tradition with a wider audience. We're looking forward to an evening of meaningful connections and unforgettable experiences," said Lars Soderstrom, founder and president of Tobago Gold Group.