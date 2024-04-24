Signal Hill grab Primary Schools knockout cricket crown

Winners of the 2024 Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League Signal Hill Government Primary School. PHOTOS COURTESY TOBAGO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY -

SIGNAL Hill Government Primary School emerged as the champions of the 2024 Tobago Primary Schools Cricket League Knockout tournament at Parade Ground, Bacolet on April 17.

The team clinched the title in a nail-biting final with standout performances, notably from Gloria Henry, who defended 11 runs in the decisive final over against Whim Anglican.

The 2024 season was officially opened with a vibrant parade and an inspiring speech by assistant secretary in the Division of Education, Research and Technology, councilor Olando Kerr. Addressing the players, Kerr emphasised the numerous opportunities available in the sport and encouraged them to aim high. The event saw the participation of 18 schools from across Tobago, setting the stage for a tournament filled with competition and camaraderie.

The knockout tournament featured a unique format, with each team comprising nine boys and two girls competing in three-over matches. The format proved to be both competitive and entertaining, adding to the excitement of the league.

Signal Hill Government Primary School's victory marks a significant achievement in the school's sporting history and highlights the potential of youth sports as a platform for development and growth in Tobago.

Participating schools:

Black Rock Government, Bon Accord Government, Buccoo Government, Castara Government, Delaford RC, Golden Lane Government, Lambeau Anglican, Moriah Government, Parlatuvier/L'Anse Fourmi, Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation, Roxborough Anglican, Scarborough Methodist, Scarborough RC, Signal Hill Government, Speyside Anglican, St Andrew's Anglican, St Nicholas Private, Tablepiece Government, Whim Anglican.