Scotiabank Charity Golf tees off on Friday

FILE PHOTO: Seline Manpool hits out of a sand bunker during a past Scotiabank Charity Golf tournament at St Andrews Golf Course, Moka, Maraval. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE - ANGELO_M_MARCELLE

The 22nd edition of the Scotiabank Charity Golf tournament will tee off from 9.30 am at the St Andrew's Golf Course, Moka, Maraval on April 26.

The 18-hole tournament will once again take the form of a better-ball, stableford format and last year's winners, Jerome Ali and Curtis Moses, are expected to take to the greens once more as they look to get bragging rights.

Last year, as the tournament returned after a three-year hiatus due to covid19, Ali and Moses registered a score of 56 to give their Valdez and Torry International team the victory.

Over 30 teams took part in last year's tournament, and together the bigger goal of raising cancer awareness was achieved, with $100,000 being raised for the TT Cancer Society.

Traditionally, breast and cervical cancers have been the beneficiary, but the organisation has expanded its focus, with greater emphasis also being placed on the importance of early screening for various types of cancer.