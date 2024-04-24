Port of Spain Corporation has new CEO

Port of Spain mayor Chinua Alleyne -

A new CEO has been appointed to the Port of Spain Corporation.

During a statutory meeting on April 24, at City Hall, Knox Street, Port of Spain, mayor Chinua Alleyne announced, “There has been a change in the administrative position of the Port of Spain Corporation. Victoria Allum has been appointed by the service commission to fill the role as the CEO.

“We would like to assure her and members of the national community the council is committed to working very closely with her.”

This appointment comes after the police Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau wrote to then CEO Annette Stapleton-Seaforth, on March 18 asking to interview seven people associated with the corporation.

The letter listed the persons of interest as the procurement officer, asset management officer, the superintendent of transport and cleaning, two acting garage supervisors and an acting workshop foreman.

The letter said the investigation dealt with an allegation of a breach of the procurement process at the city corporation and arose from information sent by the corporation on January 18.

Stapleton-Seaforth and other senior members of staff were subsequently sent on administrative leave by the Statutory Authorities Service Commission.

Investigations started last week and are continuing.