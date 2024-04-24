Olympic legend Usain Bolt named T20 World Cup ambassador

Usain Bolt. - Photo courtesy ESPNcricinfo

OLYMPIC legend Usain Bolt was has been announced as an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and USA from June 1-29.

A statement issued by the International Cricket Council on April 24 said Bolt’s global appeal alongside his “out of this world athletic achievements" and ability to transcend boundaries makes him a perfect fit for the biggest T20 World Cup ever.

The Jamaican Bolt holds world records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m (with Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Yohan Blake) with times of 9.58 seconds, 19.19s and 36.84s.

The statement said, “As an ambassador, Bolt will play a key role in promoting the event, starting with a cameo appearance in next week’s release of the event’s official anthem music video alongside iconic artists Sean Paul and Kes.”

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist will also attend T20 World Cup matches in the West Indies and be part of fan-engagement events promoting the sport in the US.

Bolt expressed his excitement about his new role, saying, “I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Coming from the Caribbean where cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I look forward to attending West Indies matches at the World Cup and making a contribution to the growth of cricket globally.”

He confirmed his allegiance to the maroon squad, and said getting the sport into the US is a positive step for the sport’s development.

“It’s the biggest sports market in the world and the energy that we will bring for the T20 World Cup is a huge opportunity leading towards cricket’s inclusion in the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.”

ICC CEO Geoff Allardice said they are thrilled to have Bolt on board as an ambassador to engage with a new generation of fans.

“His passion for cricket is well known, making him the perfect fit for this role. Alongside his world-record-breaking achievements and energetic personality, he will add another exciting element to the World Cup.”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is set to be action-packed, with Bolt's presence adding a new level of excitement for fans globally.

Fans can look forward to seeing the world's best teams battle it out for glory, with the World Cup opening match seeing co-host US taking on Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, Texas on June 1.