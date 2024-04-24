NGOs receive proceeds from Hyatt's Lime event

Gail Sooknarine, CEO, United Way TT; left, Richard Westell, GM, Hyatt Regency Trinidad; Tracy Awai, director of Human Resources, Hyatt Regency Trinidad; Karina Jardine-Scott, founder and chairperson, Kids In Need of Direction. -

HYATT Regency Trinidad has handed over part proceeds of Lime – the ultimate Carnival Experience event, to two non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

The donations were distributed to United Way TT as well as Kids In Need of Direction (KIND), said a media release.

“We are always pleased to work with and assist our communities in need, and thank United Way TT for their continued partnership in supporting the needs of various organisations,” said Richard Westell, general manager, Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

A cheque was presented at the hotel to Gail Sooknarine, CEO, United Way TT and another to Karina Jardine-Scott, founder and chair, Kids In Need of Direction. United Way is a “social impact organisation striving to bring people together” to protect vulnerable communities. KIND is a 20-plus-year-old non-profit organisation, working towards “empowering children and transforming lives.”

During the Carnival season, Hyatt Regency Trinidad continued its support of sustainability and re-cycling by providing bins for hotel masqueraders' unwanted Monday and Tuesday costumes as well as their J’Ouvert attire. In collaboration with Carnicycle, the discarded items were sanitised and repurposed for re-use or donated to those in need, the release said.

In keeping with Hyatt’s World of Care Programme, the hotel will also be giving back to the community this April, designated by Hyatt Corporation the Global Month of Service.

Colleagues from all Hyatt hotels throughout the world will be coming together and volunteering to care for their communities through various activities, the release said.

World of Care is Hyatt’s global approach to caring for the planet, people and responsible business. The hotel is committed to supporting positive changes that are good for communities, the environment and people.