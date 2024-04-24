Man wounded in police shooting to face Siparia magistrate

Siparia District Health Facility - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

A 35-year-old man wounded in a police-involved shooting in Siparia on April 23 is expected to face a magistrate on April 24, charged with three offences that arose from the incident.

The suspect, believed to be a psychiatric outpatient, was expected to be charged with using obscene language, common assault, and having a weapon.

Cpl Ramroop is leading the investigations.

South Western Division police shot the suspect in the left leg on the afternoon of April 23 after he tried to attack them with a cutlass.

The police were responding to a report of a cutlass-wielding man walking along the SS Erin Road in Siparia.

He was shouting that he was going to kill someone named Rampy.

But when the police confronted the man and told him to drop the cutlass, he threatened to kill them.

While using obscene language, he also repeatedly challenged the officers to kill him.

He charged towards them and policeman pulled out his gun and shot him.

The man and the cutlass fell to the ground.

The police also found a knife in the man's front left pants pocket.

He was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility. He was discharged and handed over to Siparia police.