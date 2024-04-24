Maloney Government School gets hydroponics garden from Presto Market

Akeem “Preedy” Chance, soca artiste, left, Kyrla Roberts, principal, Maloney Government Primary School, Jean- Luc Mouttet, Presto business development director and Stephan Wattley, councillor for Mausica/Maloney. -

Presto Market delivered its third hydroponics garden to the Maloney Government School on April 23.

Students at the school, under the guidance of their teachers, can now cultivate crops including lettuce, chive, celery, and sweet peppers, said a media release.

Minister of Housing and MP for Arouca/Maloney Camille Robinson-Regis spoke highly of the initiative, saying, “It’s important to teach our children how to grow what they eat and eat what they grow. Doing that teaches them sustainability.”

These words were echoed by Jean-Luc Mouttet, Presto business development director, who said, “This project helps teach children sustainability and independence, and Presto is committed to the creation of a sustainable future for the children of TT.”

Principal Kyrla Robertson-Thomas emphasised the importance of empowering her students to become “self-sufficient and independent” at the school and community levels.

Also present for the planting was soca artiste Akeem “Preedy” Chance. A former student of the school, he said it was important to inspire future generations by “planting seeds today for a better tomorrow.”

Launched in March 2023, this Presto-led initiative, in partnership with Agostini’s Ltd through the Victor and Sally Mouttet Foundation and its Vemco subsidiary, serves to educate children on agricultural practices, while building an appreciation for growing their own produce and "eating green" in a fun way, the release said.

Developed by Ariaponics Ltd, the hydroponics unit comprises a growbed, growbag and gutter system attached to pumps delivering water and nutrients.

Students were taught about the components of the system and how it worked, before planting their first crop alongside Robinson Regis, Mouttet and councillors for Mausica/Maloney and Macoya/Trincity Stephan Wattley and Josiah Austin.