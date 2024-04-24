Kent hits 101, North win Under-17 cricket classic

North Under-17 captain Zakilon Beckles receives the winning trophy from TT Cricket Board (TTCB) first vice-president Arjoon Ramlal. - TTCB

A CENTURY by Jayden Kent steered North to the North/South Cricket Under-17 Classic 50-Over title at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on April 17.

Tobagonian Kent struck 101 to help North chase down 269 to win. Kent came to the crease with North in a spot of bother on 108/4 in 30 overs. He slammed six fours and nine sixes in his 57-ball innings to steer North to 269/8 in 47.2 overs.

Kent was ably supported by Aikshay Colai, who scored 32 off 39 balls. Kent and Colai added 73 runs for the fifth wicket.

Opener Joseph Mendoza hit five fours and three sixes in his knock of 55 off 72 deliveries.

Bowling for South, Keifer Ghisyawan grabbed 3/24 in ten overs and fast bowler Sycon Charles snatched 2/62 in ten overs.

Batting first, South were dismissed for 268 in 48.2 overs. Darius Batoosingh top scored with 56, Christiano Ramnanan hit 46 and Zane Maraj contributed 42 to the total. Alejandro Kassiram and Qadeer Juman were the best bowlers for North, grabbing 3/31 and 3/39 respectively.

Individual awards were given after the match. Kent won the man of the match and best batsman prize, Ghisyawan copped the best bowler award and North's Jordan Mohammed was the best fielder with a catch and a run out.

Summarised Scores:

SOUTH 268 (48.2 overs) (Darius Batoosingh 56, Christiano Ramnanan 46, Zane Maraj 42; Alejandro Kassiram 3/31, Qadeer Juman 3/39) vs NORTH 269/8 (47.2 overs) (Jayden Kent 101, Joseph Mendoza 55, Aikshay Colai 32; Keifer Ghisyawan 3/24, Sycon Charles 2/62). North won by two wickets.