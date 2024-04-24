Hinds: 9,500 private citizens await FUL renewals

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds - File photo

FITZGERALD HINDS, Minister of National Security, said on Tuesday about 9,500 private citizens were now awaiting the renewal of their firearm user's licences (FULs) but he did not think this situation left them breaking the law in the interim.

He was in the Senate replying to three listed questions (and several supplemental questions) from Independent Senator Paul Richards.

Hinds said from 2018 to 2023, FULs were previously issued to 13,042 private citizens, of whom only 3,547 have so far received renewals, leaving about 9,500 renewals pending.

For each year respectively from 2018-2023, these FULs issued were 1,722, 3,217, 3,337, 3,190, 651, and 925, totalling 13,042.

Richards asked if those people awaiting renewals must return their firearms in the interim but Hinds said no, saying if they have had an FUL and have now submitted an application for renewal, they cannot be said to be in illegal possession of a firearm.

Otherwise, Hinds gave figures for security guards plus businessmen and private citizens to suggest that overall about 5,000 people were currently authorised to use firearms, apart from the protective services. This consisted of over 3,000 for private individuals (businessmen and citizens) and almost 2,000 for security guards.

Detailing the number of active licences for private individuals, he said 1,145 were held by business owners and 2,168 by other private citizens, totalling 3,313 FULs.

Replying to one question, Hinds said in the country's top ten security firms, some 1,985 security guards were licensed to carry their companies' firearms. In all, some 89 private security companies have been issued FULs, of which their individual security guards were then respectively issued firearms users employees licences (FUELs), Hinds said.

He listed the top ten security firms and the number of their employees registered for FUELs.

These were: Amalgamated 570, Allied 281, Elite 195, Executive Bodyguard 176, Fortress 167, G4S 142, Imjin 129, Innovative 113, SWAT 109, and Telecom 102.

Asked about the possible diversion of legal firearms for illegal ends, Hinds said the Government had brought a bill to regulate the private security industry but it had been rejected by the Opposition.

"Criminals seem to have friends everywhere," he remarked.

Opposition Senator Wade Mark shouted, "Untruths!"

Asked if he was satisfied with the resources deployed against possible firearm diversion, he said a serious crime problem exists in TT, the region and world.

"I can't say I am satisfied with the problems that beset us. We will continue our efforts for a safer TT to live in."

Replying to a separate question by Mark on steps against contract killings ordered from prison, Hinds said last year some 411 cellphones had been seized in prison. He said cellphone jammers were used at prisons, although inmates could also exchange information with the outside world via visitors and letters, all involving the use of coded language.

"Drones have become a medium to transport contraband, including cellphones," he added.

The police service Air Support Unit helps combat drones, he said.

Hinds said six prison officers were now before the courts for allegedly smuggling contraband into the prison.