Food hampers to assist disabled in Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Chapter of Persons with Disabilities chairman Kerwin Thomas

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chapter of Disabled People International (TTDPI) will distribute food hampers to people with genuine cases of disability in Tobago on April 25 and 26.

TTDPI chairman Kerwin Thomas told Newsday the food drive is part of its initiative to revive the Tobago arm of the organisation.

He said the project is a collaboration between the TTDPI and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Thomas said they have already pre-targeted 50 people for hampers.

“The food drive is in high demand,” he said. “People with disabilities don’t get the food cards because they get a $2,000 grant.”

Thomas said many people with disabilities are unable to make ends meet.

“As it is, with the high cost of living, it is kind of difficult for someone to live on $2,000 a month with all of the other expenses that they have to endure.

“So we find it necessary to give that level of support to the members of our community – not that we don’t want to teach a person to fish, but there are people who just cannot catch fish at all. Some of them are bedridden. Some are on wheelchairs and can’t move and are dependent on external support.”

He said the organisation’s executive met last year with Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael and assistant secretary Sonny Craig to begin identifying the number of people in Tobago with disabilities.

They are hoping to meet with them again during this visit.

“We are hoping to compile a database so the persons who we have identified can become members of the TTDPI. We are also hoping to look at some of the needs of people in Tobago as it relates to disability matters.”

For more info: 228-8115 or 388-6734