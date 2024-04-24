Darian Rajkumar wins Martinique muay thai bout

TT’s Darian Rajkumar after his muay thai victory in Martinique on April 20. -

Trinidad and Tobago fighter Darian Rajkumar emerged victorious in his bout at the International Muaythai Grand Prix Caribes at the Hall of Sports in Lamentin, Martinique, on April 20.

Rajkumar dominated his opponent Alexandre Rei of K3.1 Club of the host nation. After three rounds of action, the TT athlete was adjudged winner by unanimous decision.

The event featured 12 bouts alongside Guadeloupe, Saint Martin, Suriname, Martinique, France and TT. His last two bouts were wins against St. Maarten and Martinique.

This result saw Rajkumar notch his second-ever career win and carried his fight record to two wins and two losses.

“It was a great experience. I improved, and I felt more confident in the ring. I hope that more of our athletes can gain this experience,” Rajkumar said on Tuesday, in a statement by the Trinbago Muaythai Association.

His coach and association president Rebecca Bhola, was not just proud but deeply impressed by Rajkumar’s performance.

“We saw a great improvement in Darian’s performance compared to his last competition in March, and we’re pleased about that,” she said.

“It shows that his consistency and hard work is not just paying off, but also setting a high standard for dedication in the sport.”

At the event, Bhola said they were invited to compete in Saint Maarten, Suriname, and the UK.

“It’s going to be a busy year for him.”

The victorious fighter added, “It wasn’t easy to get at this level; there’s a lot to sacrifice. Most of my time is in training at least twice per day and approximately six hours of training every day. My rest day is Sunday, but I still have to wake up and run. Sometimes I even fall asleep at the gym.”

He expressed gratitude to those who assisted in preparing him for his match, his club Tazmanian Bulldogs School of Martial Arts and Kickboxing, coach Bhola and even their advanced and beginner students.