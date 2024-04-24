Created for More to focus on growing business, empowerment

Created for More, an event that is focused on business growth and personal development, will be hosted by life and business strategists Mwale and Chantel Henry at Plaisance Park, Point-a-Pierre.

The two-day event on April 26 and 27, from 9 am-2 pm, is inviting participants to "embark on a transformative journey of growth and empowerment," a media release said.

Participants will connect with industry leaders, such as Sarah Inglefield, head of culture and communications at ANSA McAL; and Judy McCutcheon-Grenada, leadership and strategist coach and CEO at Go Blue Consulting, the release said.

From career guidance and internship opportunities to retraining programmes and entrepreneurial workshops, "the event promises to be a catalyst for positive change and lasting impact," the release said.

According to Mwale and Chantel Henry's website, the duo "lead a vibrant global community of trailblazers and changemakers called Created for More."

"Through their innovative approach to business and life coaching, known as geoarbitrage, they have not only built a multi-million-dollar enterprise but have also become trailblazers in the global business arena. Their unwavering dedication to excellence and their relentless pursuit of success have earned them widespread recognition, including features in prestigious publications such as Yahoo Finance! and Business Insider," the release said.

For more info: https://www.wearecreatedformore.com/