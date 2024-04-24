Cookie Castle winner
Customers who spent $50 and above at Cookie Castle in St James, were given a chance to enter and win over $10,000 in cash and prizes in the Tough Cookie competition.
Grand prize winner Michael Soo Ping Chow received a gift certificate from Michelle Borel Media for the Power of Public Speaking course, a photo shoot from Epidemic Studios, a gift voucher from Rafmon Marketing, a voucher from JK Signature Styles, a Cookie Castle voucher, $1,000 cash from Caribbean Academy and General Communications & Networking Services Ltd, and a variety of other prizes.
