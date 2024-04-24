Cookie Castle winner

Carlos Figueira, left, managing director of Rafmon Marketing, Michelle Borel, managing director of Michelle Borel Media Ltd and Cookie Castle, Errol Fabien of Gayelle, winner Michael Soo Ping Chow and his sister, Maria. -

Customers who spent $50 and above at Cookie Castle in St James, were given a chance to enter and win over $10,000 in cash and prizes in the Tough Cookie competition.

Grand prize winner Michael Soo Ping Chow received a gift certificate from Michelle Borel Media for the Power of Public Speaking course, a photo shoot from Epidemic Studios, a gift voucher from Rafmon Marketing, a voucher from JK Signature Styles, a Cookie Castle voucher, $1,000 cash from Caribbean Academy and General Communications & Networking Services Ltd, and a variety of other prizes.