Clarke Road congratulate Mark Deyal on Windies A pick

Mark Deyal. -

CRICKET Club Clarke Road United are in full celebratory mood after the selection of Mark Deyal on the West Indies A team for their historic tour to Nepal.

Deyal made his senior Trinidad and Tobago debut in 2015 as a member of Clarke Road and after moving around the cricket circuit, he realigned with the Clarke Rd outfit, who now see

him as the only Trinbagonian on the West Indies A squad.

A media release from Clarke Road highlighted the prolific season he has had with the club.

“Deyal has been having a very successful club season with huge half centuries, an unbeaten century against Central Sports and 20 wickets to his name. He amassed 405 runs in six league games.”

He has also enjoyed stints in the Caribbean Premier League and other franchises on the worldwide cricketing landscape.

Clarke Road are proud that they can still produce cricketers despite issues.

“Though his unsponsored community team is facing numerous challenges, it has been able to continue its well-documented successes for over four decades. In 2024, the club can boast of international star Nicholas Pooran as its marquee player with a number of other talented cricketers in its line-up.

“Captain Yannick Ottley, Red Force opening batsman Vikash Mohan, West Indies Academy player Joshua James, Combined Campuses (and Colleges) representative Shatrughan Rambaran and Barbadian opening batsman Shian Brathwaite have all represented the club over the past year and have played in the just concluded Regional Four-Day tournament.”

Clarke Road believes they have an eye for talent and helping those players improve their game.

“The club, which prides itself on talent identification and development, also has a number of exceptional young cricketers within its ranks including Anderson Mahase, Shiva Sankar, Olando James, Christiano Ramnanan and Jonathon Williams.”

Historically, the success list at the Penal-based club, is long. Names such as Mukesh Persad, Gregory Mahabir, Sherwin Ganga, Adrian Barath, Anderson Phillip, Jyd Goolie, Kyle Hope, Kyle Mayers, Odean Smith and Obed McCoy to name a few.

“The club wishes Mark Deyal, all success on the tour to Nepal.”