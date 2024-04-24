Body found in river in Gasparillo

File photo: A view of the refinery along the Guaracara River in Gasparillo. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

SOUTHERN Division police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body floating in a river in Gasparillo.

The body, believed to be that of Razack Bholo, 63, was found shortly before 9 pm on April 23 in the Guaracara River.

Gasparillo and Mon Repos police visited gathered evidence. Officers from the Mon Repos fire station retrieved the body.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death.

Head of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat told Newsday the body was found about 60 feet from the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

“Our team responded to calls from residents that a strange man was seen entering the river area earlier in the evening. The body was spotted after two hours of searching. Fresh puncture marks were observed (at the back of) the neck,” Rambharat said via WhatsApp on April 24.

Investigations are ongoing.