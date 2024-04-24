2 held after police-involved shooting in Chaguanas

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Police have held two men and found a gun and a quantity of ammunition after a police-involved shooting over the weekend.

A police statement on April 24 said officers of the major crimes unit of the North Central Division held an intelligence-led exercise between 10.50 pm and 11.20 pm on April 21.

They got a tip-off about suspects in a car with a gun and narcotics and intercepted a white Nissan Tiida with two male occupants in the Lange Park district.

One of them, a 25-year-old man from Chaguanas, got out and tried to flee but was held a short distance away.

The driver is then alleged to have pointed an object resembling a gun at the officers.

The police shot at the car, which accelerated for a short time and then crashed nearby.

The 30-year-old driver, from Couva, was injured and was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility.

He was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where he remained warded in stable condition under police custody.

The police found a revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition, a quantity of marijuana and a cellphone in the car.

Investigations are ongoing.