Why not Deyalsingh also?

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Having heard the news that the head of the Infection Prevention Control Unit of the Port of Spain General Hospital has been suspended pending the outcome of investigations into the death of those premature babies at the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, I said to myself, at least something was being done with regard to accountability.

But upon reflection, however, I wondered who is the person with ultimate responsibility for the country's health sector? Isn't that person the line minister?

It is with this person, Minister Deyalsingh, that all things pertaining to public health resides. The buck stops with him, so to speak. Even Mr Deyalsingh himself would agree with this assertion.

At last count, it was 11 citizens of this country who died. Eleven little ones whose enormous potential and their very right to life who were lost.

If this was not enough for the minister to resign forthwith, well then he could at least have offered to resign. What else would it take? How many more must die?

Also, I'm wondering, how come the media especially the print, has not been calling for him to go? I keep on wondering on these questions as the days go by. I pray that the death toll from this bacterial outbreak in the NICU doesn't rise further.

GEORGE MCPHERSON

Via e-mail