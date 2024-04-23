Six-race card set for Santa Rosa

Santa Rosa Park, Arima. - File photo

DAY four of the 2024 racing season will resume at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on April 27 with a six-race card.

The feature event on the day’s programme will be the penultimate race in which six runners will go to post at approximately 4.30 pm.

Of the six throughbreds that would face starter Wayne Campbell, champion trainer John O’Brien will saddle three runners and the other starters will come from the stables of trainers Lester Alexis, Glen Mendez and Terrance Thomas.

Punters who journey to Santa Rosa Park on April 27 will have the opportunity of seeing apprentice Richard Balgobin joining the jockey colony.

Apprentice Balgobin has secured four rides. His first mount will be Secret Pages in the third contest for trainer Glen Mendez and owner Errol Stables, followed in the fourth race also for trainer Glen Mendez.

Then he will get the leg up in the penultimate race for O’Brien, aboard Super Bird. Then he will end off the day aboard Nuclear War for trainer Ramesh Ramroop.

Post time for the six-race card is slated at 1.45 pm.