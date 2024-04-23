Servivors win two, lose one in table tennis league

SERVIVORS won two of their three Table Tennis Premier League matches when domestic action continued in Central over the past four days.

At Endeavour in Chaguanas on Thursday, Servivors notched a 3-1 victory over D’Abadie Youths, lost 2-3 against PowerGen on Friday and returned to winning ways on Sunday, with a 3-1 triumph over Couva Trailblazers.

In the first match, Servivors’ Musaahib Newaj spearheaded a successful fightback after Isa Mohammed went down to D’Abadie’s Everton Sorzano 9-11, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4, 11-4 in the opening game.

Newaj defeated Declan John 12-10, 11-5, 8-11, 8-11, 11-4 to level the score before teammate Riad Abasali sent them ahead with an 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8, 5-11 win over Edwin Humphreys.

Newaj returned to the table and affirmed victory with a tightly-contested 11-8, 7-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-8 defeat of Sorzano.

Against PowerGen, Servivors could not replicate their heroics. Rod Singh grabbed PowerGen the go-ahead win over Mohammed while Joseph followed up with a come-from-behind 4-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-9 result versus Abasali.

Newaj leveled the tie as he trumped Singh 12-10, 11-9, 5-11, 9-11. However, Joseph returned and regained control in the decider to win 11-3, 11-3, 8-11, 8-11, 11-8.

And on Sunday, at NESC Technical Institute in Couva, Newaj had two more wins over Trailblazers’ Ishwar Sookoonsingh (11-7, 8-11 11-6, 13-11) and Terrence Corbin (10-12, 11-9, 6-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Raphael Mohamed (11-3, 11-5, 11-3) earned their other win for Servivors, against Rabindra Outar while Trailblazers’ Corbin (11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-8) beat Abasali.

Matches continue this week.