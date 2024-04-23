Rio Claro family threatens to sue Heritage over old oil well

- File photo

A Rio Claro family has initiated legal action against Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd for nuisance and negligence over a leaking abandoned oil well in their chicken coop that meant they had to relocate for extended periods.

On April 22, lawyers for Veronica Findley-Belle, 72, her 75-year-old husband Aldwyn Belle, their daughter Patrice Belle-Guischard, their son-in-law James Guischard, and their 84-year-old relative Shirley Blackie sent a pre-action protocol letter to the company and the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

Attorney Devi Ramnarine, of Magnus Chambers, said the abandoned well had been on the family’s property at Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro since her father bought the property in the 1960s.

In September 2023, the family contacted the company and the ministry after they noticed what appeared to be smoke emanating from the well, which is inside their chicken coop.

After tests were done at the site, the family was advised to move temporarily. They were offered a beach house in Mayaro and a hotel in San Fernando, but chose a cabin at a water park close to their home because of their jobs and children’s school. Initially, the agreement was for a two-week stay.

The letter also said because of the leaking well, they had to give up their chickens, general livestock and crop trees.

“The loss of use of their property and uncertainty of what was occurring on the same caused the intended claimants to feel severe anxiety, fear, hopelessness, inconvenience and general mental distress.”

In January 2024, work continued on the property. A crack appeared on the side of the family’s home and tiles in the living room began to rise, the letter added.

Ramnarine’s letter said the family suffered from inconvenience, loss and mental distress because of their displacement for 168 days and the relocation caused health issues for some of them. They eventually returned home on March 16.

The letter has proposed that a joint valuator or expert assess the estimated repairs to the home, loss of crops and livestock, loss of earnings and therapy. The letter also said tests are still being done on the property to confirm the property is safe.

“Therefore, the intended intended claimants remain in a state of anxiety and confusion as there is no definite certainty that the danger and risks associated with the abandonment work at the leaking oil well have been removed from their property.”

The letter was also copied to the Environmental Management Authority so that tests can be done to ensure the area is safe, the letter noted.