Penal retiree, 80, murdered at home

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

The body of an 80-year-old retiree was found with hands and feet bound with tape and a sheet on April 22 in the bedroom of his home in Penal.

Dead is retired teacher Dennis Deokaran Ramlal of Mohess Road in the Barrackpore police district.

At around 9 am on April 22, a male relative went to check on Ramlal and observed through an open window blood on the floor and the feet of a body lying under a bed.

He immediately called the police, telling them that he had been calling Ramlal’s cell phone since April 21, and all calls went unanswered.

At around 10 am on April 22, the first responders, Sgt Dhunkarie, PC Mootilal and WPC Mohammed, responded and got into the house with the man’s help.

They observed Ramlal’s body lying on its left side with hands and feet bound with brown tape and a purple and white sheet.

The head and face were covered with a white, black and brown stripe sheet.

The deceased was clad in a white t-shirt, plaid multi-coloured boxers and grey and white socks.

Other police from the Southern Division as well as police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested.

Newsday learned that Ramlal would have turned 81 on August 17.

He was a teacher with the Education Ministry and retired over 20 years ago.

Ramlal also attended the Mausica Teachers’ Training College in the 1960s.