Pandemic end Kraken's regatta win streak, Extreme Measures stay perfect

Pandemic competes in the Bowen spec class at the TT Powerboat Association regatta #3 on April 21. - Photo courtesy Ronald Daniel

PANDEMIC, Extreme Measures and John Wick were all in winners' row on April 21 when the Trinidad and Tobago Powerboat Association (TTPBA) held its third regatta in the 2024 National Championship Series at Casters Cove in Chaguaramas.

Competing in the Bowen Spec class, Pandemic were able to put an end to Kraken's winning run in the championship series when they earned top spot after racking up 780 points. Asalt Weapon (685 points) grabbed second spot in the Bowen Spec class, while Kraken settled for third after amassing 605 points.

Kraken opened up the season in fine form as they stormed to victories in the first two Spec class races this season in February and March respectively. However, team Pandemic ensured it wasn't third time lucky for Kraken.

Arrow (520 points) finished in fourth spot, while S-Kapade (500 points) and Ballistic (460 points) finished in fifth and sixth respectively.

In the 70 mph F class, though, Extreme Measures continued their winning start to the championship series when they registered a third straight win. Extreme Measures proved to be in a class of their own in the three-boat race, and they sped across the waters to clinch the top spot convincingly with 720 points. Ketch This finished a distant second with 420 points, while Jesus is Coming racked up 375 points for third spot.

In the 60 mph G class, John Wick shook off the disappointment of the second regatta as they shot down the competition to win with a total of 580 points. Raw Knots, who clinched the second regatta in the G class, finished an agonising second with 480 points after being disqualified in the second and final circuit for breaking the speed bracket.

Devil's Advocate only racked up 35 points in the G class after struggling with mechanical issues during the course.

As the teams continue to ramp up preparations for the 56th staging of the popular TT Great Race on August 17, they will return to the Chaguaramas waters on May 19 to contest the fourth regatta in the championship series.