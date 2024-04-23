OWTU delivers concerns to Public Utilities Ministry

President general of the OWTU Ancel Roget - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ANCEL Roget, president general of the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union, hand-delivered a letter to the Ministry of Public Utilities in the morning on April 23 at One Alexandra Place, St Clair, Port of Spain.

The letter highlighted some key concerns of the workers of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) – health and safety equipment, lack of tools and contracting out jobs to private individuals.

Roget is calling on Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales to intervene, saying the workers provide efficient service to Trinidad and Tobago.