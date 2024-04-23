Neonatal deaths show need to open Children's Hospital

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The recent neonatal deaths at Port of Spain General Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, in the Northwest Regional Health Authority (NWRHA), is heart-wrenching, to say the least. My sympathies and prayers go out to the bereaved families.

It would be more heart-wrenching to learn that this very unfortunate incident could have been avoided if the babies were born and cared for in another medical facility.

A facility that is remote from other patients who are being treated for a wide range of diseases – some contagious. That is, a medical facility that is also more equipped to treat newborns than what obtains at the PoS general hospital. A medical facility with proper recovery and emergency equipment dedicated to saving the lives of newborns.

A facility with a team of specialist medical personnel trained to handle emergencies pertaining specifically to children and babies. A facility dedicated to saving the lives of premature and at-risk babies.

I'm speaking about the Couva Children's Hospital.

We, the citizens, will never know the realities of the NICU deaths because to get to the bottom of that would take another commission of inquiry and expenditure of several millions of dollars.

Those good citizens interviewed by the media on whether an inquiry would provide the truth about the deaths of the 11 babies were all very pessimistic that such an inquiry would prove anything and lead to accountability, since the findings of such inquiries are usualy "swept under the carpet." They are certainly on the right track.

We will never know if the Children's Hospital – had it been open – would have changed today's sorrow and mourning to the joy and happiness of parents seeing their babies growing up.

Whichever way it goes, one thing is certain, it was a very good idea by the Opposition Leader to create a place where children would be well taken care of and stand the best chance of survival. Credit must be given where it is due, regardless of political affiliation. So hats off to Mrs Persad-Bissessar for her vision and foresight.

It is unfortunate, though, that the idea of providing a safe medical facility for the well-being of mothers and babies should become a political football for politicians, who today, are shedding crocodile tears over the NICU deaths.

It is only we, the citizens, who stand to suffer by these political games of those holding power. We need to stand up and demand the best especially for our children and their future.

WAHID K HOSEIN

Chaguanas