Kael Samuel Bisnath takes home Junior Blitz Chess Champs

Kael Samuel Bisnath receives his award after capturing the 2024 TT Junior Blitz Chess Championship in San Fernando on April 5. - Photo courtesy TTCA

National Junior chess standout Kael Samuel Bisnath rose to the top of the pack when the National Junior Blitz Chess Championship marked its return with its 2024 tournament at the San Fernando North Community Centre on April 5.

Bisnath, who earned a gold medal at the 2023 CAC Youth Chess Festival in Trinidad and Tobago in the under-14 open category, topped the boys’ under-20 division at the Blitz Championship and also finished as the overall winner in the seven-round event.

Reaz Ali and Luke Gillette finished in second and third spots in the boys’ under-20 category respectively, and they also occupied the second and third spots in the overall competition.

Jon Frederick captured the boys’ under-16 crown and finished fourth overall, while boys’ under-14 champion Navin Gangaram and boys’ under-12 winner Nicholas Dolly finished fifth and sixth overall. Sameer Sookraj claimed the seventh spot overall.

Samantha Dolly emerged as the ace performer among the female players as she won the girls’ under-20 category to take the eighth spot overall. Chaya Johnson, who finished second in the girls’ under-20 division, placed 11th overall. Kayla Martin placed third in the girls’ under-20 age group.

Among other winners on the day were Ty Humphrey (boys’ under-8), Vaishnavi Rampersad (girls’ under-8), Caleb Harry (boys’ under-10), Catherine Ali (girls’ under-10), Ne’Yah Martin (girls’ under-12), Adaya Johnson (girls’ under-14), Kavira Singh (girls’ under-16), James Gillette (boys’ under-18) and Adelia Duffrin (girls’ under-18).

Sixty-four eager chess players competed at the tournament, which returned to the chess calendar after being dormant for over ten years. The event was organised by the Southern Chess Club and Princes Town Little Masters under the auspices of the TT Chess Association (TTCA).

TTCA president Sonja Johnson said the Blitz Championship will be a staple once more.

“We are happy to see a resumption of this event. The Blitz format is a very exciting addition to the calendar and we will ensure it is here to stay,” Johnson said, via a press release which was issued on April 22.

“I would also like to thank all the parents and stakeholders who stepped up to the plate and assisted in making this event very successful. The Community Centre was a great venue.”