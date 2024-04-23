Imbert: Government received $2.1b from NGC

Finance Minister Colm Imbert. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert has said the National Gas Company (NGC) has paid approximately $2,126,789,101 in dividends to the Government from 2018 to 2023.

He made this statement in response to a question from Opposition Senator Wade Mark in the Senate on April 22.

This figure comprised dividend payments of $664,619,327, $192,940,990, $109,930,015, $109,705,282, $529,749,625 and $519,843, 862 for 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021,2022 and 2023 respectively.

Imbert said to place the data into perspective, it was noteworthy that between 2010 and 2015, under the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition government, "the NGC paid the government a total of $13,785, 709, 500 (in dividends."

He provided a breakdown of this figure.

Imbert said the dividend payments for this period included $350 million, $350 million, $965 million, $1.4 billion, $4.85 billion and $5.77 billion for 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015 respectively.

Neither Mark nor any other opposition senator asked Imbert any further questions regarding the information that he provided.