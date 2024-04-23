Get ready for O2N style at O2 Park

Richard Young, left, and Nicole Dyer-Griffith, third from left, and guests at the launch of the O2N Foundation's O2N Style at O2 Park at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain. -

The O2N Foundation launched its upcoming event O2N Style @ O2 Park at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, where it showcased 15 designers who presented a "showstopper runway instalment."

The presentation titled Style at Hyatt…The Prelude, was directed by Richard Young, a media release said.

The event also introduced the business and agencies that will be partnering with O2N for the style event on April 28. They are, Rent-A-Amp, O2 Park, One Caribbean Media (OCM), Hyatt Regency Trinidad, the Diabetes Association (DATT), CCN TV6, Clinical Media Group, King’s Lounge Barber Spa, OMG Media, NDG Communications and Consultancy, Richard Young Inc, Jamilia Cosmetics, FashionTT, ExporTT and Security Analyst Services, the release said.

Head of O2N Nicole Dyer-Griffith spoke of the ethos of the foundation and its consistent roll-out of initiatives to engender human development, creative entrepreneurship and social transformation for the past ten years, the release said.

Young, who is the creative director of the O2N Foundation, was excited over the prospects for O2N Style @ O2 Park "with the new features and venue highlights, celebrating our premier designers with a host of stellar performing talents in a ground-breaking showcase of style."

Manager of O2 Park Sherisse Koon Koon also shared his enthusiasm about the partnership.

The launch was attended by partners, businesses and representatives from the local and international fashion industry including, Lisa Marie Daniel, FashionTT; Deborah Hoyte, ExporTT; Andrew Ramroop OBE, master-artist tailor; Jamilia De Bique, Uppoint Inc; Malene Joseph, Caribbean Development Bank; Richie Richardson, FAB Fashion Passion, Massachusetts; Gayle Hall, London-based award-winning set decorator/interior designer of YouGo Productions, among many other stakeholders and well-wishers.