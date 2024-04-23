Fulham Sports Club youth cricket clinic set to begin

Fulham Sports Club youth cricket clinic second phase will run from April 24 - June 28. The cost is $300 and it includes a t-shirt and refreshments on each training day.

The sessions take place on Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 pm - 6 pm at the Larry Gomes Enclosure, Princess Royal Park, Arima.

During this phase, participants will play friendly matches against other cricket clinics as well as visit the upcoming T20 World Cup warm-up matches at the Queens Park Oval.

During the first phase of the clinic, January 17- March 22, participants learned the fundamentals of cricket.

The club, located in Arima, celebrated its 68-year anniversary earlier this year and currently campaigns in the senior division of the east zone in Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) competitions.

Since the 1990s, the club started its youth cricket clinic, for both boys and girls, ages seven to 17.

In that time, the club has produced a number of national cricketers notably, Jeremy Solozano, Kevon Cooper and Harold Joseph.

Lester Hanooman head coach of the youth clinic said, “Our first phase taught the fundamentals of cricket in a fun manner, this phase will be more game situations and the children’s application of skills to see how they react in game situations.”