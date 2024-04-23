DJ Bravo to host walk for peace

Dwayne Bravo -

FORMER West Indies cricket star Dwayne Bravo is organising a walk to raise awareness about crime.

The event, Unity Walk 2024 – A Mother’s Cry, will begin at Memorial Park in Port of Spain on May 18 at 10 am.

“Come out and let’s re-inject love, peace, unity and togetherness in our beautiful twin island,” Bravo said in a short video. “Don’t miss out, get your crew, come out in your numbers. Walk for unity, walk for peace the 18th of May.”

The walk is being held to raise awareness of domestic violence, drug abuse, gang warfare and murder.