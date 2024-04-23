Diego Martin Highway now a dumping ground

THE EDITOR: I believe it was impresario Aubrey Adams who spearheaded the Make the West the Best initiative many years ago, whereby citizens of what is now the borough of Diego Martin made every effort to keep their surroundings clean, tidy and worthy of emulation.

The Diego Martin Highway was maintained to the point where overgrown bush was not seen and the indiscriminate disposal of waste was not encouraged.

However, in recent times, truck drivers have been dumping loads of soil off this highway on the left heading north, between Sierra Leone Road and the Wendy Fitzwilliam/Diamond Boulevard – without any intervention from the authorities.

Mounds and mounds of dirt and other garbage now rest on the space between the highway and the Diego Martin River, with no action by the borough heads.

The rubbish and dirt is so blatantly in-your-face that the authorities in the borough corporation cannot feign ignorance of the situation. They also cannot claim to be unaware of the water running on to the highway, clearly from a leak somewhere.

One shudders to think what could be the situation for residents and motorists come the rainy season if these mounds of dirty and rubbish are not removed. We are still in the dry season, but only last week, part of Barataria swiftly flooded after some heavy midmorning showers.

Just before 1 pm last Thursday, a truck was seen offloading dirt in the area in full view of passing motorists.

Yet the authorities have not moved to curb it. Do these people who offload their rubbish and dirt know something we law-abiding citizens don't? Why are they not being prosecuted for this clear breaking of the law?

Adams' Make the West the Best is now "Dump your garbage in the West to make it worse."

CLYDE ALPHONSO

Diego Martin