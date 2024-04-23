But PM, you just came back from Ireland

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I write to express my dismay regarding recent revelations of the prime minister's official travel expenses totalling roughly $10 million for trips over the past three and a half years.

My concern is exacerbated by the timing of Dr Rowley's announcement of upcoming trips to Ghana in Africa and to India, even while the country and its people face several serious and pressing issues.

The recent tragedy at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of the Port of Spain General Hospital, where at least 11 premature babies lost their lives to suspected bacterial infections, has shaken our nation to its core.

Our hearts go out to the grieving families and it is imperative that we come together as a community and a nation to support them during this most difficult time.

Additionally, crime, poverty, injustice, and inequality have not gone away. They continue to plague our society leaving many citizens feeling vulnerable, neglected and downright afraid.

In the face of such challenges, it is disheartening to see Rowley prioritise international travel instead of addressing the urgent needs of our nation as its leader, especially given that he has only just returned home from vacation in Ireland.

The fact that this prime minister is willing to push on with his travel plans despite the outcry from some sections of the public and impassioned pleas from the Opposition and its leader for him to stay put and tackle the many issues clearly demonstrates a troubling lack of empathy and dare I say, accountability.

It begs the question: Does Prime Minister Rowley truly care about the people of Trinidad and Tobago? This is very pertinent since he was given a mandate, not once, but consecutively, to lead the government and manage TT's affairs.

It is imperative that our leaders – especially those whom we, the people, elected – prioritise the well-being and interests of their constituents above all else.

As citizens, we must demand transparency, responsibility, and affirmative action from our elected officials. Enough is enough!

CURTIS A O'BRADY

Arima