Another baby dies at Port of Spain General Hospital neonatal unit

The Port of Spain General Hospital -

ANOTHER baby, unrelated to the deaths recently, has died at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

Speaking on TV6 on April 22, head of the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) Dr Marlon Timothy said the baby had died at 2 am that day.

Timothy said the baby had "contracted a possible bacterial infection, which is an isolated case, and then add other compounding issues in how the baby would respond to infection, antibiotics etc, and unfortunately had a significant, difficult trajectory, and unfortunately passed away this morning (Monday)."

Timothy said an independent autopsy would be done by another regional health authority on Monday's death and reiterated that it was not linked to the deaths at the NICU earlier in April.

Timothy was referring to seven babies who died at the NICU between April 4 and 9 from a bacterial infection.

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) has received pre-action protocol letters threatening legal action over the deaths of 11 babies at the unit since February.