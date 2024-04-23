2 Cocorite men plead guilty to 2010 MovieTowne murder

TWO Cocorite men have pleaded guilty to the killing of an 18-year-old during a robbery at the MovieTowne cineplex at Invaders Bay in 2010.

On April 23, Kareem Regis and Vinchester Billy, both of Freedom Street, Cocorite, pleaded guilty when they appeared virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds charged with the murder of Lawrence Lendon Taylor, also called Pretty Boy, on March 6, 2010.

The two entered into plea deal discussions with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to plead guilty to felony murder.

At the April 23 hearing, the judge questioned both men and accepted the plea deals based on their responses.

Other charges against them as they relate to other robbery victims are expected to be discontinued and they are expected to be sentenced on April 30. They were also accused of using a firearm to rob the other three of gold chains and cash.

According to the facts read out by prosecutor Charmaine Samuel, which both men agreed to, Taylor was shot in the head and chest during the robbery at the cineplex.

The other victims pointed out both men at identification parades at the Four Roads police station.

Samuel said the other victims refused to give victim-impact statements when they were apprised of the case.

Regis was arrested close to his home on November 4, 2010, by officers of the St James CID and Billy surrendered two days later.

Attorneys Larry Williams and Toni Roberts represent Regis. Arden Williams represents Billy.