Why not Health Minister?

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Having heard the news that the head of the Infection Prevention Control Unit at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) has been suspended over the deaths of 11 babies at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the PoSGH, I said to myself, well, at least something is being done with regard to accountability.

Upon reflection, however, I wondered who was the person with ultimate responsibility? Isn't it the line minister?

It is with this person that all things pertaining to public health resides. The buck stops with him, so to speak.

Remember that at last count it was 11 citizens of this country, 11 of our children.

If this is not enough for the Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to resign forthwith, at least he could have offered to resign.

What else would it take? How many more must die?

Also, I'm wondering how come the media, especially print, were not calling for him to go.

I keep on wondering and the numbers keep going up daily.

GEORGE MCPHERSON

via e-mail