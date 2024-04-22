West Indies women win thriller vs Pakistan to seal ODI series

A four of the final delivery by Karishma Ramharack steered West Indies women to victory in the second One-Day International against Pakistan and an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Karachi on April 21.

Trinidadian Ramharack came to the middle with one ball left with West Indies 221/8, needing three off the last delivery. Ramharack got a thick edge that went past wicket-keeper Najiha Alvi and down to the third-man boundary for four to seal a dramatic win.

Earlier, West Indies got valuable contributions from Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle and captain Hayley Matthews. Matthews, who scored a century in the first ODI, struck 44 off 63 balls opening the batting. West Indies have been counting heavily on Matthews, but other batters showed their pedigree.

Taylor had a top score of 73 off 90 balls with nine fours and Campbelle hit four fours in her innings of 52 off 73 balls.

West Indies lost five wickets in the last ten overs, before Ramharack delivered under pressure. Nida Dar grabbed 4/52 in nine overs for Pakistan and Umm-e-Hani picked up 2/38 in ten overs.

Pakistan scored 223 all out in 48.5 overs batting first. Bismah Maroof scored 65 but struggled to keep the scoreboard ticking as her knock came off 105 balls, including just three fours.

Sidra Ameen had a more impressive strike rate, cracking 50 off 70 deliveries. Medium pacer Henry grabbed 3/37 in 8.5 overs, off-spinner Ramharack took 3/48 in ten overs and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher snatched 2/46 in ten overs for West Indies.

The third and final ODI will be played on April 23 from 6.30 am TT time.

Summarised Scores:

PAKISTAN WOMEN 223 (48.5 overs) (Bismah Maroof 65, Sidra Ameen 50; Chinelle Henry 3/37, Karishma Ramharack 3/48, Afy Fletcher 2/46) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 225/8 (50 overs) (Stafanie Taylor 73, Shemaine Campbelle 52; Hayley Matthews 44, Nida Dar 4/52, Umm-e-Hani 2/38). West Indies won by two wickets.