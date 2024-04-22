​Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association offers condolences on baby deaths at PoSGH

TTMA headquarters in Barataria. -

THE Trinidad and Tobago Medical Association (TTMA) has offered condolences to the families of the babies who recently died at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) and all those who have been affected by the loss.

"Like the rest of the nation, we are disheartened by the news of the deaths of several neonates at the PoSGH," a media release on April 21 from the association said.

"We recognise the negative impact and emotional distress on the parents and other loved ones, as well as on all of the health care workers involved in the care of these children."

The statement added that the care of neonates, especially those who are premature, is a complex task with many factors to consider, which include the risk of feeding problems, an increase in infections, and respiratory distress (breathing problems), among others.

"Our paediatric and nursing colleagues have shouldered this Herculean task for years with diligence, skill and empathy, understanding the delicate balance of the multiple complications associated with early deliveries," the statement said.

The North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) reported that seven premature babies died from a bacterial infection in the NICU earlier this month.

Investigations have been launched and several families have taken legal action against the NWRHA.

TTMA said it awaits the reports of the ongoing investigations and advocates for the timely implementation of the recommendations proffered.

The statement added, "We hope this would help prevent the recurrence of a similar situation and encourage public confidence in the NICU services across both islands."