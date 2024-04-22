Tobago police interrogate 2 suspected drug traffickers

TWO suspected drug traffickers are being interrogated by Tobago detectives after they were held with a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and cash on April 22.

The male suspects – a 26-year-old Signal Hill entrepreneur and a tradesman, 29, of Rockley Vale, Scarborough – were held in a car along Northside Road, Rockley Vale by officers of the Tobago Divisional Task Force (TDTF).

The officers allegedly seized one pistol, a magazine with 17 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, an additional four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition with markings of the TT Regiment, several plastic packets amounting to 991 grammes of marijuana, TT$39,117 and US$206.

The suspects are jointly facing charges for possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking. The 29-year-old suspect is facing additional charges of resisting arrest and escaping lawful custody.

According to police, around 12.30 am on April 22, 2024, TDTF officers were on mobile patrol when they spotted a white Mitsubishi Lancer with two male occupants driving suspiciously.

While stopping the vehicle, the officers received an all-points bulletin from the Tobago Operational Centre about two male suspects in a white motor vehicle with guns and ammunition.

During the search, the officers allegedly seized the firearm, magazine, ammunition, 848 grammes of marijuana and TT$34,117 and US$206.

Police later searched a white Hyundai H-100 belonging to the 29-year-old suspect in which they allegedly found an additional 143 grammes of marijuana together with TT$5,000.

PC Thorpe, of the TDTF, is investigating.