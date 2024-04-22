Third World behaviour

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, left, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley shake hands at the opening of the Sangre Grande Hospital Campus. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Is it any wonder we are considered to be a Third World country?

I looked at the front page of Thursday's papers and was horrified by what I saw.

The Prime Minister and the Health Minister smiling and shaking each other's hand at the commissioning of the new Sangre Grande Hospital.

The country is faced with the deaths of 11 infants in an unsterilised neonatal clinic, yet we see the Prime Minister and Health Minister, along with a crowd of onlookers, in their street clothes in the newly opened operating room.

I ask the Health Minister, shouldn't all of you be clad in caps, face masks, scrubs, gloves and booties to be in that room?

How much will it cost to sanitise that room after your departure to make it safe for use? Or maybe you don't think it should be sanitised.

RICHARD DEANE

via e-mail